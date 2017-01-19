The News Blog

Aisha Buhari expresses pain over bombing of IDPs camp

Wie of the President, Aisha Buhari has described the accidental bombing of the Rann IDPs camp by the Nigerian Air Force as ‘erroneous’.

Special Assistant on Media, Mrs Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi, in a statement on Wednesday said Mrs Buhari was pained by tbr incident being directly involved with the IDPs.

“Her Excellency’s fervent prayer is that God give them the fortitude to bear the loss, and that God continue to guide the Nigerian Armed Forces and her citizens in their bid to rid Nigeria of terrorism.

“Being deeply involved with the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and having shared both sad and happy moments with them through her NGO, Future Assured, Mrs. Buhari feels really pained by this unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

How Air Force jet bombed our camp thrice – survivor

IDPs camp bombing: Such incidents are not uncommon in history – Shettima

Jammeh: 200 Nigerian troops head to Senegal (PHOTOS)

FG orders investigation into Rann bombing

YNaija Says: The government must go beyond taking responsibility for IDP camp bombing

Why was there an airstrike if B’Haram has been defeated? – Fayose

Rann bombing: Presidential delegation arrives Maiduguri (PHOTOS)

Bombing of IDPs camp could have been avoided – Defence minister

Accidental bombing of IDPs camp utterly tragic – Minister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.