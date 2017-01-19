Aisha Buhari expresses pain over bombing of IDPs camp

Wie of the President, Aisha Buhari has described the accidental bombing of the Rann IDPs camp by the Nigerian Air Force as ‘erroneous’.

Special Assistant on Media, Mrs Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi, in a statement on Wednesday said Mrs Buhari was pained by tbr incident being directly involved with the IDPs.

“Her Excellency’s fervent prayer is that God give them the fortitude to bear the loss, and that God continue to guide the Nigerian Armed Forces and her citizens in their bid to rid Nigeria of terrorism.

“Being deeply involved with the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and having shared both sad and happy moments with them through her NGO, Future Assured, Mrs. Buhari feels really pained by this unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

Comments