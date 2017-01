First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari on Sunday visited the Gwarimpa Hospital, Abuja.

During her visit, Mrs. Buhari who was represented by her Senior Special Assitant (Admin), Dr. Hajo Sani extended her goodwill for the new year to children born on the first day of the year. She presented gifts to the first baby of the year & other babies at the.

She presented gifts to the first baby of the year and other babies at the hospital.

