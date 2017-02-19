Aisha Buhari’s birthday, Beyonce’s tipping point | See our top 10 photos from the past week

We had the Grammys, we have had the fashion weeks in New York and London a lot in between.

Here are our top ten photos from the past week:

More that Adele’s moving acceptance speech and host, James Cordon’s fall and improve car pool Karaoke, Beyonce’s performance of Sandcastle os one thing we’ll remember the most from the 59th Grammys. Can we call it the tipping point of her career? No? Okay.

Former Vice President and Presidential hopeful, Abubakar Atiku met with Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Adele with her Grammy’s. Was this before or after she went all Mean Girls on the world and broke her Album of the Year Grammy in two to give Beyonce?

We interviewed Bisi Alimi, the most prominent gay Nigerian this week.

Although the Vice President cut his Niger-Delta tour short later during the week, he’d already managed to stop in Rivers and Imo State. In this photo, he’s hugging Imo’s Rochas Okorocha on arrival in the State on Valentine’s.

The housemates at #BBNaija got into a kissing festival this week.

President Buhari received Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker, Yakubu Dogara at his vacationing home in London.

Did you miss the #HurtBae trend on Twitter? This girl confronted her cheating ex in a moving video that resonated with the whole Twitterverse apparently.

Adebayo Oke-Lawal presented his Orange Culture AW17 collection this week at the start of the London Fashion week.

Amaka Osakwe’s womenswear label, Maki Oh, had also showed at the New York Fashion week earlier. She worked with New York-based Oxosi to present a very Lagos Transportation inspired collection which is now featured on Vogue.

And of course, we saw Mrs Aisha Buhari in a Snap chat flower crown filter on her birthday, thanks to her daughter, Hanan.

