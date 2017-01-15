Personally lead us to Sambisa, Aisha Yesufu dares Pres. Buhari

Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls group Aisha Yesufu has dared President Muhammadu Buhari to personally lead the group to Sambisa forest.

Yesufu, who challenged Buhari on Saturday via her Twitter account said she was willing to touch down at Camp Zero as long as Buhari was onboard.

“Dear President Muhammadu Buhari. I dare you. I don’t want sorties. I want you as Commander-In-Chief and I as citizen land on Sambisa and check camp zero,” she tweeted.

“Sadly many Buharists don’t believe in you as Commander-In-Chief and don’t think you are to go. They see you as an artifact.

“When you are ready to lead from the front and not from inside Aso Villa like your predecessor then I would be there at Sambisa.

“Until then WHERE ARE THE 83 #CHIBOKGIRLS BEING NEGOTIATED FOR? Integrity means saying something and delivering on it.

“Unfortunately for your government as well as your predecessor’s there are group of Nigerians that would hold you accountable.

“Your government says anything without intention of delivering because you are not held accountable. Some will hold you accountable.

” When you are ready to be Commander-In-Chief please let me know and I will go to Sambisa with you as citizen to inspect CAMP ZERO.”

On Saturday YNaija reported that the Federal Government had invited the BBOG group on a guided tour to see first-hand efforts to rescue the abducted Chibok girls.

