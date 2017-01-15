The News Blog

Personally lead us to Sambisa, Aisha Yesufu dares Pres. Buhari

Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls group Aisha Yesufu has dared President Muhammadu Buhari to personally lead the group to Sambisa forest.

Yesufu, who challenged Buhari on Saturday via her Twitter account said she was willing to touch down at Camp Zero as long as Buhari was onboard.

“Dear President Muhammadu Buhari. I dare you. I don’t want sorties. I want you as Commander-In-Chief and I as citizen land on Sambisa and check camp zero,” she tweeted.

“Sadly many Buharists don’t believe in you as Commander-In-Chief and don’t think you are to go. They see you as an artifact.

“When you are ready to lead from the front and not from inside Aso Villa like your predecessor then I would be there at Sambisa.

“Until then WHERE ARE THE 83 #CHIBOKGIRLS BEING NEGOTIATED FOR? Integrity means saying something and delivering on it.

“Unfortunately for your government as well as your predecessor’s there are group of Nigerians that would hold you accountable.

“Your government says anything without intention of delivering because you are not held accountable. Some will hold you accountable.

” When you are ready to be Commander-In-Chief please let me know and I will go to Sambisa with you as citizen to inspect CAMP ZERO.”

On Saturday YNaija reported that the Federal Government had invited the BBOG group on a guided tour to see first-hand efforts to rescue the abducted Chibok girls.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Opposition plotting against me – Peter Obi

#ChibokGirls: FG invites BBOG group to witness first-hand rescue efforts

Buhari, ECOWAS leaders, Barrow exit Gambia after failing to convince Jammeh

Southern Kaduna killings: BBOG criticises Buhari for failing to take action

The Armed Forces have kept Nigeria safe – Saraki

Jammeh: Buhari arrives Gambia for ECOWAS mediation (PHOTOS)

YNaija Says: On BBOG, this government still refuses to get it

Soyinka blasts Buhari, El-Rufai for Southern Kaduna killings

Corruption is Nigeria’s greatest problem – Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.