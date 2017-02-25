Aiteo to sponsor Nigeria Oil & Gas Conference

Aiteo agrees to sponsor Nigeria Oil & Gas Conference

Integrated energy group, Aiteo Friday announced its sponsorship of the 16th Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference and Exhibition and Nigeria Power Forum which starts 27 February. The Nigeria Energy Week will feature discussions from senior stakeholders in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.

Speaking on the sponsorship agreement, Aiteo Group CEO and Vice Chairman, Benedict Peters said: “We are delighted to be an official sponsor of the series of events making up this year’s Nigeria Energy Week.

“Our group’s vision of creating the most sustainable energy solutions to power growth on the African continent aligns strongly with NOG’s vision.

“By working together we inspire people and communities across Africa to have a collective vision; Aiteo is showing its commitment to encouraging a transformed energy sector, which creates health and wellness as well as resilient economic prosperity across its stakeholders.

“We have shown by our story that indigenous oil companies are competent enough to participate along with international oil majors in the exploration and development of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources, beyond the provisions of the 2010 local content act.”

Also Managing Director of Aiteo Production and Development Company Limited, Mr. Chike Onyejekwe also commenting said “The NOG International Exhibition is the largest gathering of energy industry decision makers in Sub-Saharan Africa. Our decision to support this vision is to support an efficient and foremost Nigerian Oil and Gas sector with indigenous companies leading the forte as Nigeria’s sure way out of dwindling oil price regimes and recessionary pressure.”

Aiteo is poised to tackle the power challenges in the country head-on through its legacy investments in the gas-to-power value chain. This is a testament to the company’s commitment to the transformation of the entire oil & gas value chain into a world-class landscape. Aiteo’s sponsorship is a ringing endorsement of the new era in local content leadership of Nigeria’s oil industry.

Aiteo looks forward to building strong and mutually beneficial relationships within the communities in which it operates and cordially invites industry stakeholders and the general public to its exhibition stand from February 27 – March 2 at D12, International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.