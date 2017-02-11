Ajimobi, Aregbesola urge LAUTECH lecturers to resume academic activities

Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi and his Osun counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola have lamented the decision of lecturers of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State not to resume academic activities.

They said this during the submission of the report of the Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN)-led panel, set up over the crisis rocking the university, at the Governor’s Office, Ibadan, on Friday.

The panel was set up to find solution to the issues affecting the university, including funding.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities branch of the school has refused to resume despite N500m provided to the institution by the two states.

Ajimobi said, “Oyo State that used to get N5.2bn as monthly allocation now gets as low as N2.5bn and we have to pay salaries of workers and finance social infrastructure. How do we survive that without looking inwards?

“The reality on the ground requires that we look at different ways of doing things. There is need for repositioning the university, especially on the structure. The non-resumption of academic activities after all our efforts is worrying. LAUTECH should be the flagship institution of the South-West.”

Aregbesola also said the school crisis was regrettable, urging the lecturers to go back to classes.

