Akeredolu’s inauguration: Saraki did not snub Tinubu – Aide

by Dolapo Adelana

Bamikole Omishore, Special Adviser New Media to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has dismissed as untrue reports that his principal snubbed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

According to Omishore, the Senate President had already greeted Tinubu who was granting an interview at the time and could not immediately respond.

“On the video circulating social media that President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki allegedly snubbed one of the party leaders of APC, in the person of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that definitely did not happen.

“Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu was granting an interview when the President of the Senate greeted him and others but he could not respond so well at that particular time.

“That is why Tinubu called Saraki and the Senate President replied with a courtesy and reminded him that he greeted him but didn’t want to distract him from the interview.”