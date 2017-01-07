Akufo-Addo sworn in as Ghana president

Nana Akufo-Addo has been sworn in as the President of Ghana.

Akufo-Addo took the oath of office, led by Chief Justice, Theodora Georgina Wood before thousands of people and African leaders at the inaugural ceremony, which held at the Black Stars square today.

He takes over office from John Dramani Mahama who he beat at the December 7, 2016 poll.

At the swearing-in ceremony, Akufo-Addo, said, “This is the day the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it. I will not let you, the people of Ghana, down.

“It is time to make sure that there is a true separation of powers in our arms of government.

“I shall protect the public purse by insisting on value for money in all transactions. Public service is just that; it is not an avenue for making money.

“It is time to imagine and dream again. Ghana is opened for business again. The change we have voted for has to start with each individual. I ask you to be responsible citizens.

“It is time to define what being a Ghanaian ought to mean. Being a Ghanaian must mean you sign up to a definable code of conduct.

“A new dawn has arisen in Ghana.”

