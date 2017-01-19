The News Blog

Akwa Ibom senator quits PDP, defects to APC

A senator representing Akwa Ibom South, Nelson Effiong on Thursday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Effiong announced his defection on the floor of the senate during plenary.

“Over the past one year this party has disintegrated; because of the crisis in the party, I have decided to resign from the PDP and join the APC,” he said.

Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio while reacting said Effiong has automatically lost his seat as he was elected under the platform of the PDP.

