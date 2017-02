Change we should believe in: Alder Consulting and Covenant Christian Centre launch Governance 500 and Enterprise 500

On the 2nd of October 2010, Alder Consulting will launch the first edition of Governance 500 and Enterprise 500 in partnership with Covenant Christian Centre. The programmes will take place in November 2010 and February 2011, respectively.

The aim of the Enterprise 500 programme is to develop 500 sustainable business enterprises in Nigeria, each year. The Governance 500 will train and empower 500 individuals each year to participate in Nigeria’s political terrain in different capacities. Both programmes will create a network of informed and credible individuals who will make a difference in the history of the nation and its economy.

By bridging the gap between entrepreneurial talent and critical business development skills, the Enterprise 500 programme will create structured, sustainable businesses with long term potential. Participants will receive a business development toolkit, the Combo comprising materials on Business Design, Operations & Management; Branding & Communication; HR; Idea Development and Personal Development. It is hoped that the businesses will become credible brands and function as Nigeria’s brand ambassadors.

Similarly, by providing foundational knowledge in governance and enabling critical networks, the Governance 500 programme will breed a new generation of conscientious participants in Government and Politics.

“On October 1, 1960, our nation began a fortuitous, if sometimes, tortuous journey into the pages of history. This journey, of which we speak, has consumed many lives and dreams.

On October 1, 2010, that legacy will be 50 years old,” says Leke Alder. “October 1, 2010 thus represents the half way date of our centennial journey. While we celebrate October 1, perhaps the question we should be asking ourselves is, “What happens on October 2nd”?

Our challenge has been, and continues to be, the operators of the instruments of governance, from the mangrove swamps of the South to the balding hills of Abuja, to the shifting sands of the North. If things must change, we must design special intervention programs. And we must take a long-range view. It is imperative that the competent, the wise, the knowledgeable and the patriotic must rule.”

He continues: “This is not the time for hues and cries. This is the time for action. We must take strategic steps to design our future. Our conscious creation of the future must start with the education of those who will control our future through politics and governance. A novice must not ascend the dais of power. The consequences have been dire and will be dire. The nation will be plunged into an orgy of violence and confusion. The simple idea is to train and empower 500 would-be political players, as well as 500 entrepreneurs every year, in two separate programmes. In addition to training, they will receive resource materials, get dedicated online support and be networked. Participants in the Governance 500 programme will, in addition, be attached to political parties and organisations as volunteers. They will cut their political teeth with these organisations and gain invaluable experience. We are not after short-term results. That has been the bane of our country. We are more strategic in outlook; we should begin to see significant impact by 2015. Perhaps, some day, the President of this great nation will emerge from this group.”

The facilitators include the following:

Dr. Christopher Kolade CON, Pro-Chancellor, Pan-African University

Sir Olaniwun Ajayi, KJW, Elder Statesman and Afenifere Chieftain

Mr. Donald Duke, Former Executive Governor of Cross River State

Reverend Sam Adeyemi, President, Success Power International

Mr. Frank Nweke Jnr, Director General, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG)

Mr. Jimi Agbaje, Founder Jaykay Pharmacy and Former Lagos State

Gubernatorial Aspirant

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Visiting Fellow, Center for Global Development, USA & former Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria

Mr. Leke Alder, Principal, Alder Consulting

Dr. Konyinsola Ajayi SAN, Managing Partner, Olaniwun Ajayi LP

Mr. Asue Ighodalo, Managing Partner, Banwo & Ighodalo

Mrs. Maryam Uwais, Principal Partner, Wali- Uwais & Co.

Dr. Doyin Salami, Economist and Director of Programmes, Lagos Business School

Mr Simon Kolawole – Editor, THISDAY Newspapers

Mr Dan Siroker, Director of Analytics for the Obama Presidential Campaign and Co-Founder Optimizely

The Enterprise 500 programme was developed specifically for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This programme will give them a knowledge advantage comparable in quality to that of better-resourced corporates who can afford to buy intellectual assets by engaging high-level consultants. (The average bank in Nigeria has at least 15 sets of consultants, by the way).

The Enterprise 500 programme also has a potential of creating at least 10,000 jobs per annum after the initial maturation period. “And we’re being conservative,” Alder says. Each business will be developed to have a carrying capacity of at least 20 employees. The political programme, Governance 500, is not just for those who aspire to political office but for all those who seek to play active roles in the politics of our nation: whether as advisers, political appointees, financiers, activists, policy developers, etcetera.

About the organisers

Having consulted for SMEs, Corporates and Government agencies for over 12 years, Alder Consulting, Nigeria’s premier ideas and branding corporation has a deep understanding of the needs and requirements of the sectoral divide. Leke Alder, an entrepreneur & Principal of Alder Consulting sits on the Board of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), is a consultant to Governments, has developed strategies for political campaigns, authored several books on business and speaks at both local and international fora. He also hosts a weekly radio programme for entrepreneurs titled Minding Your Business with Leke Alder.

The Covenant Christian Centre has been at the forefront of enterprise development and social revolution for over 15 years. The Presiding Minister, Pastor Poju Oyemade, hosts an annual programme tagged The Platform. The Platform is a non-religious event that seeks to pioneer social change through empowerment seminars and knowledge fora. The Platform holds twice a year on May 1 and October 1. Tens of thousands have benefited from the knowledge programme.

