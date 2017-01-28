Allow refugees entry into the US, UN agencies tell Trump

The United Nations refugee agency and International Organization for Migration (IOM) have called on US President Donald Trump to reverse the order to stop issuance of visas to refugees running from war in Islamic countries.

Trump had on Friday ordered that travellers from 7 Islamic countries be denied visa for the next three months.

He said the move was to protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

“The needs of refugees and migrants worldwide have never been greater and the U.S. resettlement program is one of the most important in the world,” the agencies said.

The agency said they remained committed to working with the U.S. administration towards a shared goal of ensuring “safe and secure resettlement and immigration programmes”.

“We strongly believe that refugees should receive equal treatment for protection and assistance, and opportunities for resettlement, regardless of their religion, nationality or race,” they said.

