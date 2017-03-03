Bolanle Ambode, Nnamdi Ezeigbo, Adebola Williams & Akin Oyebode to speak at YAWEC2017

Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (YEN) also known as Association of Youth Entrepreneurs of Nigeria, the voice and umbrella body for Nigerian young entrepreneurs has confirmed that HE. Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, Lagos State Firstlady, Adebola Williams, Co-Founder Red Media Africa, Nnamdi Ezeigbo, Founder/CEO Slot Systems Ltd, Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Co-Founder Falcon Corporation, Akin Oyebode, Executive Secretary Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Muna Onuzo, Founder Gazzelle Academy, Otto Oramdam Founder Slum2School and Ayo Ayodeji of HostNowNow will be speaking at the organization’s Youth & Women Empowerment Congress 2017 holding in Lagos on 16th of March.

According to Chris Kohol, the National President of Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (YEN) the event is set to empower 1000 youths and women entrepreneurs with 100% free professional websites, and one year domain and hosting and design services which are valued over 50 Million Naira. The all impactful Congress will host over one thousand (1000) delegates across the country, and the organization will empower young entrepreneurs and women with the right business capacity, networking opportunities, funding insights, and donation of 1000 professional business website/domain name registration and web hosting services for free. This conscious effort is to help grow and support aspiring young entrepreneurs and women in the SME sector in Nigeria to boost their business and generate more revenue with technology.

The theme for the Congress is tagged: Youths & Women Empowerment, a Tool for Sustainable Development. The Congress is scheduled to hold on the 16th March, 2017 at NECA Event Centre, A2 Hakeem Balogun Street, Alausa Ikeja by 8:00am.

Similarly, Dr. Olayemi Olufemi, YEN’s Executive Secretary stated that admission into the congress is free for Nigerian youths and women. He also enjoined all youths and women to register for the congress to enable them again access to free mentorship, business workshop, networking sessions, business tools etc. at YAWEC2017

Limited slots available, visit www.yen.org.ng/yawec2017 to register now for seat reservation

For enquiry, sponsorship & exhibition please call 07057403356, 08034385117, 09096562511 or email [email protected]