Ambode orders manhunt of kidnappers

Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday asked the state police command police to swing into action immediately and arrest the kidnappers of a resident of the state.

Gunmen had early Thursday kidnapped, Dr Dayo Adekoya, a resident of an estate in Isheri North of Lagos.

- Advertisement -



In a statement, Information and Strategy Commissioner Steve Ayorinde, said the governor urged the police to move “decisively and promptly” to arrest the kidnappers.

The governor commiserated with the families of the slain security guards, saying the government is working with security agencies to ensure the victim’s release.

Ayorinde said, “A while ago, the police commissioner confirmed that police has commenced investigation as well as put in place necessary rescue operation to ensure the release of the victim.

“While the state government commiserates with the families of the three dead estate security guards, it will leave no stone unturned to ensure that lives and property of residents in the state are protected.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments