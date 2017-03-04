Ambode retains the number one position for yet another week, Aregbesola makes it into the top 20 | The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Governors

Even if we hadn’t seen this wonderful video of Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode engaging veteran table tennis player Funke Oshinaike in a game, he would likely still be retaining his #1 spot, due to a week that has seen a flurry of activity including more moves in the plans to phase Danfo buses out of Lagos, and the announcement that the state government is ready to take over the National Stadium (which really wouldn’t be such a bad thing.)

Elsewhere, Governor Aregbesola of Osun State vaults back into the top 20, seeing an accumulation of good press including the Osun State Ofada rice unveiling and the contributory pension scheme implementation, for which Osun state ranks behind Lagos and Rivers alone.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu also retains his #10 position as he gets off to a strong start, announcing that he plans to forfeit salaries until workers in his state are paid as well as moving to ban logging in Ondo State in a bid to fight deforestation.

See the top 10 list below.

State PartyYear ElectedRank This WeekRank Last Week
Lagos StateAkinwunmi AmbodeAPC201511
Anambra StateWillie ObianoAPGA201022
Sokoto StateAminu Waziri TambuwalAPC201533
Delta StateIfeanyi OkowaPDP201544
Borno StateKashim ShettimaAPC201155
Bayelsa StateSeriake Henry DicksonPDP201166
Abia StateOkezie IkpeazuPDP201577
Ekiti StateAyo FayosePDP201488
Cross River StateProf. Benedict AyadePDP201599
Ondo StateRotimi AkeredoluAPC20161010

See full ranking here

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.

Tags

