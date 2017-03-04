Ambode retains the number one position for yet another week, Aregbesola makes it into the top 20 | The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Governors

Even if we hadn’t seen this wonderful video of Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode engaging veteran table tennis player Funke Oshinaike in a game, he would likely still be retaining his #1 spot, due to a week that has seen a flurry of activity including more moves in the plans to phase Danfo buses out of Lagos, and the announcement that the state government is ready to take over the National Stadium (which really wouldn’t be such a bad thing.)

Elsewhere, Governor Aregbesola of Osun State vaults back into the top 20, seeing an accumulation of good press including the Osun State Ofada rice unveiling and the contributory pension scheme implementation, for which Osun state ranks behind Lagos and Rivers alone.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu also retains his #10 position as he gets off to a strong start, announcing that he plans to forfeit salaries until workers in his state are paid as well as moving to ban logging in Ondo State in a bid to fight deforestation.

See the top 10 list below.

—

State Party Year Elected Rank This Week Rank Last Week Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode APC 2015 1 1 Anambra State Willie Obiano APGA 2010 2 2 Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal APC 2015 3 3 Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa PDP 2015 4 4 Borno State Kashim Shettima APC 2011 5 5 Bayelsa State Seriake Henry Dickson PDP 2011 6 6 Abia State Okezie Ikpeazu PDP 2015 7 7 Ekiti State Ayo Fayose PDP 2014 8 8 Cross River State Prof. Benedict Ayade PDP 2015 9 9 Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu APC 2016 10 10

See full ranking here

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.‎