Ambode signs death penalty for kidnappers into law

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday signed the kidnapping prohibition bill which imposes a penalty of life imprisonment on kidnapping for ransom.

The law also stipulates that where a victim dies in the course of kidnap, the suspect is liable on conviction to death.

The Lagos State House of Assembly recently passed the bill into law.

Ambode said the government will ensure the full implementation of the law.

He said the law was necessary following the recent spate of kidnappings in the state.

He said, “Security is of utmost importance to our administration and we are confident that this law will serve as a deterrent to anybody who may desire to engage in this wicked act within the boundaries of Lagos.

“Why we use this law to address the challenge and punish the criminals, we are also putting in place appropriate measures particularly in our schools and other vulnerable targets to prevent security breaches and it is important that we ensure that everything we do in respect of this anti-kidnapping law is in good faith and good spirit to eradicate the issue of kidnapping once and for all in the State.”

Ambode added that the government is making efforts to prevent kidnappings in the state.

