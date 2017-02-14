AMCON takes over OAS Helicopters

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over Odengene Air-Shuttle Services, known more as OAS Helicopters in Lagos following a court order.

AMCON had on Tuesday sealed the company at Maryland in Lagos, indicating that the company had been taken over by AMCON.

- Advertisement -



The order on the company’s office reads: “POSSESSION TAKEN TODAY 14/2/17 BY AMCON COURT ORDER ON SUIT NO. FHC/4CS/1139/2016

The company was among the airlines that received the Federal Government intervention fund during the tenure of President Goodluck Jonathan.

A source at the premises told NAN that the notice by AMCON said it all that the company had been taken over following a court order.

AMCON had on Thursday Feb.9, taken over the management of Arik Air.

AMCON said that the development would save Arik Airlines currently immersed in heavy debt.

For some time now, the airline, which carries about 55 per cent of the load in the country, has been going through difficult times.

AMCON had earlier taken over the management of Aero Contractors in 2016.

The airline will resume flights, with the appointment of a new CEO.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments