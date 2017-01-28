America is a country of immigrants, Zuckerberg tackles Trump

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to bar nationals of some countries and refugees from entering the US.

“Like many of you, I’m concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

“We should also keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help,” Zuckerberg wrote.

“That’s who we are. Had we turned away refugees a few decades ago, Priscilla’s family wouldn’t be here today.”

“We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat,” Zuckerberg wrote.

“Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources, while millions of undocumented folks who don’t pose a threat will live in fear of deportation.”

Zuckerberg had clashed with Trump during the campaign, calling for a more open immigration policy.

“Instead of building walls, we can help build bridges,” Zuckerberg said at an event in April 2016.

