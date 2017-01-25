American actor, Jay Bowdy commits suicide on Facebook Live

Fast rising American actor, Jay Bowdy on Monday committed suicide while streaming on Facebook Live.

The 34-year-old actor in a letter to his friends said, “I feel like I have failed you as a friend and for that I am truly sorry. In the time we spent together, there were some true heart to hearts,” he wrote.

“I’m not one to express much, but I feel the need to because my heart is so heavy. My open letter to you. Though I haven’t known you long, we built a relationship that was strong. I’m sitting here looking through our last text messages and trying to figure out where I went wrong, what I missed, what I could have done differently to have been there for you in your time of need.”

The video of his suicide was being shared online until it was reported and was taken down by Facebook.

Bowdy had his first child at 18 and got married to his wife when he was 25. He had 2 kids from a previous relationship, and 4 children with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, his 3 sons and 3 daughters.

