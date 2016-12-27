American billionaire sponsoring education of released Chibok girls – Presidency

The Presidency on Tuesday revealed the identity of the sponsor of the education of the released Chibok girls.

Senior special assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu stated this while speaking on the state of the girls.

He said, “A black American billionaire, Mr. Robert Smith who is currently sponsoring the education of 24 girls from Chibok, among them the first set set of escapees from Boko Haram at the American University of Nigeria, Yola has offered to pay for the education of the 21 released through negotiations and is offering to take responsibility for all the others who will hopefully be eventually set free. The Murtala Mohammed Foundation in the country is equally interested.”

