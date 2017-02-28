Amina Mohammed sworn-in as UN Dep Secretary General

by Dolapo Adelana

Former Minister of Environment Amina Mohammed on Tuesday was sworn in as the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres administered the oath of office on Mohammed.

She had served as under-secretary-general and special adviser on post-2015 development planning to the immediate past UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon.

Governors of Borno and Ogun, Kashim Shettima and Ibikunle Amosun were present at the event.

During her time as minister she flagged off the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) report on the clean up of Ogoni land.

Mohammed on Sunday bid farewell to Nigeria, few days after attending her last Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.