Amnesty International warns FG against continued detention of Zakzaky

Amnesty International on Monday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to obey a court ruling to release leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria otherwise known as Shi’ites, Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky.

El-Zakzaky has spent over a year in custody after his followers clashed with the army in Zaria.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on December 2 ruled that Zakazaky’s detention was illegal and unconstitutional, imposing a 45-day deadline for their release.

Makmid Kamara, Amnesty Nigeria Director said the government will be held in contempt of the court if it ignores the ruling.

“Zakzaky is being unlawfully detained,” he said in an emailed statement.

“This might be part of a wider effort to cover up the gruesome crimes committed by members of the security forces in Zaria in December 2015 that left hundreds dead.”

