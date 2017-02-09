Amputate people who loot Nigeria’s funds, NLC tells FG

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba has called on the Federal Government to amputate those indicted to have looted funds.

Wabba said this during a protest by Labour unions in Abuja on Thursday.

He said such punishment will serve as deterrent to others who nurture such ambition.

Wabba said the government must show seriousness in its fight against corruption.

He said, “We must not allow a situation where few, because of their interest will hold the system to ransom.

“Why should somebody steal one billion naira and walk the street free. We are demanding that they should be named and shamed. We are also demanding that one of their hands be cut off so that when we see them, we will know that they are people that have stolen our money.

“So, let us not be tired. Not to pay salaries and pensions is criminal. Not to increase our wages in this condition is corruption and so, we must demand good governance and support the fight against corruption.

“It is obvious that what we are doing today is in our collect interest. As working class and our families and as Nigerians, we must always make our voice known and heard very clearly.”

