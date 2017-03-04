AMVCA2017: Let’s throw it back to our top five moments from past shows

It’s almost time for the 5th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and we are just as excited as you are for those who will be going home with awards, the red carpet fashion killers, the speeches that will have us shedding a decent measure of tears and the OMG moments maybe.

If the AMVCAs are new to you or you just seem to have lost most of your memories of the show from its first outing in 2012 till date, we’ve come to your rescue with a handy recap of the top five moments from the AMVCAs in the last five years.

Let’s get down to it:

The late Bukky Ajayi’s emotional speech in 2016

It was tough to watch one of Nigeria’s most celebrated veterans overwhelmed with emotions the way Mama was when she received her Industry Merit Award. She sat in her wheelchair and delivered those words, they weren’t mastered before time, they flowed straight from her heart, she cried and we did too. Little did we know that night was going to be her last public outing as she passed on a few months after the award show. This was one unforgettable moment in AMVCA history and we’re glad to share it with you again. Watch here:

2. Osita Iheme’s spectator…sorry spectacular moment

This is by far the most hilarious AMVCA moment ever and we have no other words to describe this timeless gaffe from the 2014 show.

3. Mercy said NO: This wasn’t exactly an in-show moment as it happened a day after the event held. Mercy Aigbe, according to popular opinion, was the best dressed at the 2016 AMVCAs and frankly, she slayed and had almost no competition.

The morning after, ThisDay Style magazine released their best-dressed list on the front page with the caption “Nollywood’s Best Dressed” and guess who was missing? Mercy made sure not to let it slide but took to her Instagram to vent her feelings about the magazine sidelining her because according to her “Hmmmmm…I am very sure they didn’t coz they wouldn’t want to stain their cover with a ‘Razz’ ‘Local’ Yoruba actor!”

4. FalztheBahdGuy won an acting award in 2016: We know him to be a rapper and the madly hilarious guy on Instagram but an award in an acting category? We didn’t really see that coming. He beat full time comic actors, Ime Umoh, Kelechi Udegbe and others to it. We’re still very proud of him for making history

5. Adesua Etomi beat Genevieve Nnaji to win Best Actress

At the time, the question on most lips was “Who is Adesua Etomi?” I guess we all got our answers almost a year after. But at the 2016 AMVCA, she proved to us that it’s not by power nor might, to have been nominated alongside Nollywood superstars like Genevieve Nnaji and Nse Ikpe-Etim must have sent shivers down Adesua’s spine but she made it. She made it and oh, she walked on that stage and gave that acceptance speech that left us amazed. Such grace, such talent, such beauty! Little wonder she hasn’t stopped winning since then.