AMVCA2017: Sambasa Nzeribe beats RMD, Olu Jacobs and Ramsey Nouah to win Best Actor award

In the most unanticipated moment of the night, upcoming actor Sambasa Nzeribe has just been announced winner in the Best Actor in a movie/drama.

The category had some of the biggest names in the industry contending for one of the most coveted awards of the night.

With nominees like Richard Mofe-Damijo and Olu Jacobs for Oloibiri, Ramsey Nouah for ’76, Gregory Ojefua for The Encounter and Femi Jacobs as well, Sambasa Nzeribe was named winner for the movie, Slow Country.

An emotional Sambasa walked up the stage and breathlessly said “Thank you Jesus” over and over. He acknowledged the other nominees by prostrating on stage and relayed his shock at the win considering he’s the youngest and only unknown act in the category.

He said, “I know it’s with your permission I win this” leaving RMD and Ramsey Nouah roaring in laughter and applause.