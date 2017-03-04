AMVCA2017: Somkele Idhalama wins the Trailblazer award

93 Days actress, Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama has just received the Trailblazer Award alongside a brand new SUV at the ongoing African Magic Viewers Choice Award.

The award usually goes to a young person, who despite being a youth, has made an impact in the movie industry.

Somkele made her Nollywood debut with the movie Dreamwalker in 2012 and has gone on to star in movies like The Arbitration and record-breaking, Wedding Party.

Receiving the award, Somkele expressed shock and dedicated her award to her parents, husband, son, siblings, fellow actors and her former boss, Mr Jim Ovie who let her go on a movie audition without hassle.

Last year’s Trailblazer Award was won by Kemi Lala Akindoju who co-presented the award tonight.