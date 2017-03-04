AMVCA2017: Because Nigerians keeping to time is a myth, here’s a look at tonight’s latecomers

If Nigerians got paid to arrive at events on time, they’d still be late… just because punctuality is that one characteristic most of us do not (and may never) possess.

For factors including “traffic was mad”, “my make-up artist didn’t arrive on time”, “I tried on 8 dresses before I settled for this”, “na my guy I dey chill for”, “I left my invite at home and had to turn back to get it”, “I took the wrong turn”, “it took my wife ages to finally get dressed” and every other possible excuse in the book, we totally understand the life of a latecomer.

We bring you a list of all of tonight’s latecomers to the 2017 AMVCAs that was billed to start with the red carpet at 4pm and main show at 6pm.

Bolanle Olukanni

She shared a photo of her accessories with the hashtag #latecomersclub so who are we not to make her number one on the list. She still hasn’t arrived at this time, though .

Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru

She shared this photo of her look in her living room at past 7pm…we’re guessing she was in the car on her way to the event when she put the photo up.

Adesua Etomi

It takes hours to put a fairy princess together so maybe we understand.

Sharon Ojong

Beautiful but this is not the AMVCA red carpet. The event had started when Sharon Ojong shared a photo of her look.

Ayo ‘AY’ Makun

Comedian AY arrived late at past 7pm as well.

Mercy Aigbe

No, she didn’t wear the same dress from last year but she promised to outdo this look and she’s yet to show up. We’re totally confused. The show will soon end. #FindingMercy