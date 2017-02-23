Anambra gov election will hold November 16 – INEC

by Dolapo Adelana

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 16 as the date for the governorship election in Anambra.

The electoral body made the announcement on Thursday via its Twitter account.

Candidates of political parties remain unknown, but Governor Willie Obiano is likely to contest for a second tenure on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He will face strong opposition from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

