Anambra is the home of adulterated fuel products – NSCDC boss

Anambra State is the home of adulterated fuel products, Commander of Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, John Ahwenon said on Monday.

He said this while briefing newsmen on the command’s activities in Anambra.

He said the command has made seven arrests over cases of adulterated fuel and kerosene, within 44 days he resumed office.

“You know, Anambra doesn’t have pipelines, but I am sorry to say that Anambra is one of the hot zones for receiving adulterated products, especially DPK (kerosene) and PMS (petrol).

“Recently, we made a seizure of adulterated kerosene, though the suspect escaped.

“During the Yuletide, the price of kerosene had gone up, and petrol was cheaper. So, the suspect had mixed fuel with kerosene, which exploded when people used it, causing so much bodily harm such as burns.

“Many people are still in the hospital because of that. We have seized all those products. They have been taken for testing at the PPMC but the man is on the run. We are still searching for him,” Ahwenon stated.

