Anambra senator, Andy Uba defects to APC

Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial zone under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Andy Uba has defected to the All Progressives Congress (Congress).

Uba disclosed this at a news briefing on Wednesday in his home country, Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Uba said he joined the APC during the ongoing registration of party members in the state.

Uba noted that the ideology of APC was in tandem with quality representation he strives to provide to his people.

Uba further said that he joined the APC because of other personalities in the party with sound ideas and whom he looked up to in politics.

He listed some of the personalities to include the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, and APC National Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu.

