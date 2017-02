Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos confirmed Friday that he would be stepping down.

This signals the end to his 37-year long reign.

Jose named Joao Lourenco as his successor.

Dos Santos told a meeting of the ruling MPLA party in Luanda that “the party approved the name of the candidate heading the list in the August elections as (Defence Minister) Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco.”

