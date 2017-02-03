Angry protesters stone Mimiko’s convoy in Akure

Some protesters on Thursday attacked the convoy of Governor Olusegun Mimiko in Akure, Ondo State.

They reportedly smashed the side screens of two vehicles in the governor’s convoy.

It took the intervention of the men of the state police command to disperse the protesters.

There had earlier been a protest at the Ondo Assembly complex on Wednesday over attempt by the governor to present the state budget.

The protesters had said they would not allow Mimiko present the state budget just 3 weeks to his exit.

They also alleged that the governor wanted to sponsor 38 bills and ensure they were passed into law before the expiration of his tenure.

According to an eyewitness, immediately the protesters sighted the governor’s convoy on the road leading to the House of Assembly, some of them started throwing stones at the convoy.

Leader of the protesters, Saka-Yusuf Ogunleye said the protest was not a violent one.

He said, “We don’t know why there is this issue of sporadic shooting by the police in a peaceful protest.

“It is uncalled for, and we are calling on the Inspector General of Police, well-meaning Nigerians and citizens of Ondo State to look into the matter.

“What we are protesting for is to tell our people that the governor is bringing a bill that will bring untold hardship to the people of the state. We are not violent with it.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the attack on the governor’s convoy, while stating that the group’s violence forced the police to disperse them.

He said, “Some of them attacked the convoy of the governor; about two vehicles in the convoy were damaged by the protesters.

“We initially allowed them to protest peacefully, we also appealed to them to be peaceful but when they started barricading the road throwing stones at the governor’s convoy, we have to disperse them.”

