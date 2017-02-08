APC buying voters cards to rig Anambra election – APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of buying voters cards to fig the upcoming Anambra Governorship election.

APGA said this through the state-owned Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS).

It said APC was buying voers cards in the guise of registration of members exercise in the state.

It alleged that the APC was asking people to submit their voters’ cards after the on-going APC Membership Continuous Registration Exercise in the state.

APGA urged the people not to sell their voting rights.

The All Progressives Congress has however denied the allegations.

Secretary of the Anambra State APC Continuous Registration Committee, Mr. Ford Ozumba said the party does not have money to buy voters cards.

He said the committee was not mandated to buy voters cards but to register new members and revalidate old ones.

He said, “We are only here for the registration of new members, which is also taking place in other states and there are no such allegations in those states.

“The provision in the registration form requires identification of the would-be members and one could identify himself or herself with either the national ID card, Driving Licence or the voters’ card.

“There is therefore no reason for us to buy the voters cards. We don’t even have money to buy people’s cards and this kind of rumour is not good for the development of democracy.”

He reminded the people that the registration exercise had nothing to do with the party’s governorship primary as erroneously believed by some people.

