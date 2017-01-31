APC expels Rivers Assembly’s minority leader

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled the state Assembly Minority Leader, Benibo Anabraba for alleged anti-party activities.

In a letter addressed to the lawmaker and signed by the state Chairman of the APC, Chief Davies Ikanya, the APC said Anabraba was expelled for refusing to honour three invitations from the State Working Committee of the party.

The letter read, “The State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Rivers State chapter, having invited you three times to its meeting to discuss the allegations of your anti-party activities, disobedience and negligence in carrying out lawful directives of the party and your refusal to attend any of the three invitations, the SWC in its meeting of 27/1/17, resolved that you are guilty of anti-party activities and also guilty of disobedience and negligence in carrying out lawful directives of the party.

“Your wilful and consistent refusal to attend the proceedings on the three occasions you were invited has confirmed your disrespect to constituted authority of the party.

“The party considers your wilful and deliberate refusal to make yourself available to answer the allegations as sufficient confirmation that the said allegations against you are true.

“Therefore, the party, in pursuant to relevant provisions of the constitution of the All Progressives Congress (October 2014 as amended), particularly Article 21 (A) ii, iii, hereby expels you from the party forthwith.”

It was gathered this Anabraba’s sour relationship with the party started when he emerged Minority Leader.

According to reports, the party expected another APC lawmaker, Mr. Josiah Olu to emerge Minority Leader.

