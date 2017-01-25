APC leaders behind Buhari’s death rumour – Makarfi

Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi on Tuesday said some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were responsible for the death rumour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Makarfi said this while speaking with newsmen in Kaduna.

He said some leaders of the party who are interested in contesting certain positions were responsible for the rumour.

“The APC should point its searchlight inward and investigate itself as to the source of the rumour. PDP has nothing to gain from anything; those who are peddling the rumour know themselves and they are in APC.

“Some of them are already positioning themselves for power in 2019. APC should investigate itself,” he said.

He also described the crisis in Southern Kaduna as unfortunate, while urging the people not to politicize it.

“It is a serious criminal issue, and, of course, there may be matters that have to do with other things that may not be seen as criminality. I am not in a position to say much because I don’t have all the facts but we must not politicize the matter.

“Even, those outside the state must never politicize this crisis because, if we attempt to politicize it, then the crisis will spread beyond Kaduna and that would be a disaster,” he said.

He commended efforts being made to stop the crisis.

“I welcome the Abdulsalami committee. We need a body of arbitrators composed of both sides of the divide that the people can have confidence in to try to stem the tide, broker some peace and listen to all sides and come up with ways and manners that we can re-establish stability and lasting peace in that area,” he said.

