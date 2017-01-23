APC leaders destroying Rivers – PDP

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has accused leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the state of working against the state.

The PDP said the state was yet to make any considerable progress since the APC took over power in 2015.

- Advertisement -



In a stated by the Rivers PDP Chairman, Chief Felix Obuah, signed by his aide, Mr. Jerry Needam, the PDP said the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; and Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, only used their positions to cause crisis, division.

“It is sad that while the APC leaders from other states of the federation are making efforts, using their positions to do something positive and developmental in their respective states, our brothers in the same party, who are even holding top positions at the centre, are only bent on destroying our state.

“They are always igniting crisis and misinforming the good people of Rivers State on issues of development, policies and actions of government,” Obuah added.

In its reaction, the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Chris Finebone, said the PDP’s only understanding of the dividend of democracy is “looting and sharing the commonwealth of the people”.

“For Rivers PDP, dividend of democracy is looting and sharing the commonwealth of the people amongst the PDP cabal as we are seeing in Rivers State.

“On the other hand, it appears beyond the comprehension of the PDP people that appointees in the PMB (President Muhammadu Buhari) government are committed people who are serving selflessly, diligently and incorruptibly.

“They are there to serve Nigerians and when they serve Nigerians well, Rivers people will get their fair share of democratic dividend.

“Very importantly, Felix Obuah and the PDP must understand that Rivers State has produced a Minister of Transport in the past who is a top member of the PDP. He was indicted and shamefully booted out by former President Olusegun Obasanjo for corruption.

“Under Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the quantum leap in the modernisation of the railway transportation system in Nigeria is unprecedented and its benefits to all Nigerians, including Rivers people, will be monumental.

“Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside is aware that all previous heads of NIMASA ended up either in prison or being charged to court on corruption charges. So, Peterside is committed to doing his job as the DG, NIMASA, so that when he leaves, he will be doing so without blemish.”

- Advertisement -



Comments