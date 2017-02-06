APC led several protests to get to power – Shehu Sani

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani says the Nigeria Police Force had no right to stop citizens from embarking on protests.

Sani, stated this while speaking on the #IStandWithNigeria protests said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led several protests before rising to power.

“Protest is fundamental right in a democracy. In fact, citizens should be encouraged to organise peaceful protest because it is a democratic channel through which they can express their strong opinion against policy, programme or action taken by government.

“A society that opposes violence must encourage the culture of peaceful protest. It is by encouraging people to peaceful protest that you can discourage them from going into violence,” he said.

“Nobody needs police permission to organise a protest. Police should simply be informed to organise protection for anybody who wants to protest.

“We led the protest against Jonathan. We led the protest against Obasanjo and even against military dictatorship here,” Sani recalled.

