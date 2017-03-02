APC national convention holds in April

by Dolapo Adelana

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will hold its mid-term non-elective National Convention on April 29, 2017 in Abuja.

Governor of Zamfara, Abubakar Yari made the disclosure shortly after the governors held a closed door meeting with the leadership of the party at its national secretariat, Abuja, on Thursday.

Abubakar said the governors told the National Working Committee, NWC, of their readiness to give maximum support to the Federal Government.

The National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, in his opening remark said the meeting is part of the series of meetings held with elected officials as the party prepares to hold a non-elective mid-term convention.

“This meeting is just one of the series of meetings we are holding in the run up to the non-elective national convention. We have held consultation with our leadership in the Senate and the House of Representatives. We are also going to hold consultation with ministers as part of the preparation for the national convention which is a mandatory requirement,” he said.

Mr. Odigie-Oyegun said the forthcoming mid-term non-elective convention is mandatory and the purpose is to allow the party in government “sit down and see how far we have gone, what we have done right, assess ourselves by bringing our leaders from all over the country to sit with us once every two years and exchange ideas and listen to the achievements of their government.”

Oyegun blamed the absence of some of the APC governors on “mis-communication”.

Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Mohammed Jibrilla of Adamawa and Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun were not in attendance.

“I am quite aware that this is due to miscommunication, a lot of you became aware of this meeting today and the fact that you are here is a matter of deep pride.

“The purpose of the meeting is very clear. There are lots of things that must happen in preparation towards our non-elective convention which the states must be actively involved.

“We are going to have state congresses, ward congresses and fill vacancies. We will take the opportunity to fill every single vacancy at all levels of the party arising from death, appointment and others. We are also required to elect three delegates who will participate in the forthcoming convention,” he said.