APC plotting to kick me out of office – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose on Wednesday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to remove him from office before the expiration of his tenure.

Fayose said this in a letter to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, claiming that the move was to silence him as voice of the opposition.

Fayose listed the arrowheads of the alleged plot as Oni and the Minister of Steel and Solid Minerals Kayode Fayemi.

He said, “The duo had boasted that ‘there is no going back on the latest plans to subvert the will of the people of Ekiti freely given, wrest the governance of Ekiti from me at all costs before the expiration of my tenure in October 2018 through orchestrated but dubious legal process. They will thereby render nugatory the sacred mandate given to me when I won in all the 16 local governments while the then incumbent Governor Kayode Fayemi recorded zero.”

He said both Oni and Fayemi are getting support from the Presidency.

Fayose expressed confidence in the judiciary, stating that it would not allow itself be used as a tool to silence the opposition.

He vowed to remain an opposition voice, adding that a democracy without a virile opposition is a prelude to dictatorship.

Fayose said: “I express the confidence that Justice Onnoghen and the Judiciary would not only refuse to fall for APC’s cheap and pedestrian blackmail, but would also resolutely and confidently defend the hallowed grounds of the Judiciary and secure them from the desecration by the anti-democratic forces.

“I also have an unflinching faith in the Omnipotence of God, who rules in the affairs of men. The battle, like the others before it, is not mine but God’s. He will fight for me, like he has always done and He will give me victory.”

