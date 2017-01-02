APC remains the true hope for Nigeria – Party Chieftain

A party chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Delta, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor has described the party as the only true hope for Nigerians in the years to come.

In a statement on Sunday, Emerhor said, “The APC has struggled in 2016 to harness all the strength it has gathered and it remains the true hope of renewing our country for growth and development. I encourage Nigerians to sustain their support for the APC and President Buhari.

“The APC federal government has spent the last 20 months to lay a strong foundation for the future economic and social political emancipation of our country. In spite of the subsisting hardship pervading the land, 2017 will see these efforts bear visible fruits.

“I, therefore, would like to use this opportunity to call on all contending interests in our party to put the general interest above any other. I personally will do so, and will put every effort to see that all our forces are united and all interest and tendencies are accommodated in our APC house.”

