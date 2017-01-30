Apostle Suleiman arrives DSS headquarters in company of two governors

General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has arrived the headquarters of the Department of Security service (DSS).

He reportedly arrived the agency’s office in company of two governors at about 7:45pm.

- Advertisement -

The DSS had invited Suleiman over comments about killer Fulani herdsmen.

He had told his followers to kill any herdsman who comes close to them in a video that went viral.

DSS operatives had stormed his hotel room with the intention of arresting him in Ekiti.

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose however rescued him.

It was learnt that Lawal Daura, director-general of the DSS, would be interrogating the preacher himself.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Apostle Suleiman yet to report at DSS headquarters

Why I made the Fulani herdsmen statement – Apostle Suleiman (WATCH)

Opinion: DSS Vs Apostle Suleiman- Let justice be done

El-Zakzaky wants Malami, Daura imprisoned for contempt of court

We won’t accompany Apostle Suleiman to DSS office – CAN

The YNaija Tracklist: Ondo Assembly crisis: Police grill paymaster, lawmakers | We will ensure Kashamu is extradited to the US – NDLEA | More stories

El-Rufai should produce killer herdsmen he gave money – Apostle Suleiman

There will be crisis if Suleiman, Oyedepo are charged to court – Fayose

Apostle Suleiman: DSS must invite Zahra Buhari, El-Rufai, Sultan for inciting comments -IPOB

Loading...