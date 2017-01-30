Apostle Suleiman arrives DSS headquarters in company of two governors

General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has arrived the headquarters of the Department of Security service (DSS).

He reportedly arrived the agency’s office in company of two governors at about 7:45pm.

- Advertisement -



The DSS had invited Suleiman over comments about killer Fulani herdsmen.

He had told his followers to kill any herdsman who comes close to them in a video that went viral.

DSS operatives had stormed his hotel room with the intention of arresting him in Ekiti.

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose however rescued him.

It was learnt that Lawal Daura, director-general of the DSS, would be interrogating the preacher himself.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments