Apostle Suleiman freed after DSS interrogation

The Department of State Security (DSS) on Monday interrogated the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

Suleiman had arrived the headquarters of the agency at about 7:30pm as against the 10am given by the agency.

- Advertisement -



According to Punch, a former governor brought the pastor for interrogation.

Heavily armed DSS operatives had besieged the premises of the headquarters awaiting his arrival.

Members of his church also stationed themselves around the headquarters of the DSS awaiting the arrival of their leader.

It was also gathered that policemen from the Anti-Terrorism Squad, riot and regular policemen, both in uniform and plain clothes were at the premises of the DSS headquarters.

Soldiers from the Guard Brigade were also reportedly present.

A source said Suleiman wrote a statement after which he was allowed to leave.

He was later released by the DSS at about 10.48pm.

His Communications Adviser, Phrank Shaibu, confirmed his release.

“Apostle Suleman has been allowed to go. The DSS exhibited high level of maturity, competence and professionalism.”, he stated.

The clergyman was invited for questioning after telling his followers to kill any Fulani herdsman in a video that went viral.

The DSS had earlier attempted to arrest the pastor in his hotel room in Ekiti State.

But Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose had rescued him.

Suleiman has however stated that he would not withdraw his statement, saying that he was only asking members of his church to defend themselves.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments