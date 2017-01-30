Apostle Suleiman yet to report at DSS headquarters

General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has not honoured the invitation of the Department of State Security (DSS) as of 6:30pm, it was learnt.

Suleiman was expected to report to the DSS headquarters at 10am for making ‘inciting comments’.

- Advertisement -



The pastor while speaking with journalists said the secret police had been in touch with him.

“I presume the right thing was done. They have been in touch with me to come and that is why I am in Abuja, so that I can see them,” he said.

He had vowed not to withdraw his statement, stating that he was only advising his members to defend themselves.

“I was talking in my personal capacity on information from a reliable source that certain people in the capacity of herdsmen were coming to attack me and I told the people around me that if it happens they should defend themselves,” he said.

Policemen and DSS personnel with Amoured Personnel Carrier ( APC) have beefed up security around the services’ headquarters ahead of Suleman’s arrival.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments