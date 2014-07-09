Are you ready? The PRO EMCEES OAP Academy Season 9 takes off this month [DETAILS]

by Akintomiwa Agbaje

The OAP Academy is the brainchild of The PRO EMCEES, a Nigerian company committed to the development of top personalities in the talk business. The OAP Academy is the first of its kind in Nigeria, offering a practice based approach to the learning of skills to become a celebrated On-Air Personality. The academy has successfully graduated eight sets of students till date. It enjoys the support and backing of some of the biggest names in the industry, who come in regularly to facilitate sessions during the training.

The OAP Academy is for those who have a dream of becoming a big time presenter/on-air personality on radio or TV. As a participant in Season 9.0., there is a lot to benefit from the training.

As a participant, you will:

. Discover your strengths and weaknesses as a presenter

. Get tons and tons of practice in presenting

. Learn best practice in the broadcast industry

. Try out your innate presenting skills

. Acquire new presentation skills

. Become a better presenter

. Meet practitioners and experts in the broadcast media

. Get professional advice and guidance in presenting

. Acquire the knowledge and develop the skills in presenting

The 9th (ninth) session will also feature A-list OAP’s from different Radio/TV stations and popular shows in Lagos and outside Lagos. Registration is online and has commenced for this next season. All it takes is just to invest just 2 weeks of your time in developing the on-air personality in you! You won’t regret it.

For who?

A. Intending Radio/TV Presenters

B. Practicing Radio/TV Presenters

C. Anyone Interested in Presenting

What we do:

– We train and equip individuals interested in becoming celebrated On-Air Personalities with the relevant and time tested skills of the on-air business.

– We help connect our graduates with internship and skill development opportunities in the industry.

– We secure auditions for our graduates at top media houses.

– We maintain a mentorship relationship with all our graduates, helping them get ahead faster in the pursuit of their dreams.

WHY OUR SCHOOL IS STILL THE BEST IN NIGERIA:

– Our training is 80% practical based

– We focus only on what OAP’s do regularly

– We use live scripts, both local and international

– Our facilitators are celebrated OAP’s

– We offer after-training consultancy free of charge to our graduates

– We are the only school offering weekend classes

– We make use of audio playback, videos, power-point, case studies, role play, etc

– We are the only OAP School in Nigeria that helps you find YOUR own unique on-air voice!

The ‘OAP ACADEMY’ is one of the products of The PRO EMCEES LTD. We also have other training products including:

• Public Speaking and Elocution.

• Speech and Elocution.

• Basic Radio Audio Production.

• Social Media Marketing For Business.

• Turning Your Ideas Into Profit.

• Effective Communication Skills.

• Music Management and Marketing.

• Internet Broadcasting.

• Maximising You Tube, Blogging, Podcasting, E-Books For Profit.

– [email protected]

– Twitter: @theproemcees

www.theproemcees.com