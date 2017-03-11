Might the Osinbajos be just as cool as the Obamas? (WATCH)

Lord, we love the Osinbajos!

Time and again, the second family have proven that there is a little love, a little joy and plenty of hope left in this world regardless of what the news says.

They remind us of the Obamas or do you not think?

Just look at how joyful they are in this video shared by Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo minutes ago. Look how they serve family goals with ease.

Best believe they’re not doing this for the cameras, it’s real joy and we feel it too. No, we’re not exaggerating, the joy seeps through and to see that it’s coming from the very top of the ladder is what excites us more. Aso Rock is not usually synonymous with this level of joy so let’s relish these moments while they last.

Watch: