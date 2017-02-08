Arese Ugwu, Tara Durotoye, Osayie Allile & others at the launch of BusinessDay’s The CEO magazine (PHOTOS)

BusinessDay Media Limited launched its new digital millennial magazine, TheCEO on Friday, 27th of January at the Remy Martin XO Club.

TheCEO magazine is specially curated to tell African stories of entrepreneurs, showcase the millennial workforce in Nigeria and stir up interesting trends in the continent. The first edition features AreseUgwu (Founder of Smart Money Africa and author of The Smart Money Woman)on the cover, which portrays her as the millennial face of financial literacy in Africa.

The publisher of BusinessDay Newspaper (Mr. FrankAigbogun)said “I am pleased with the millennial generation and their knack for good information”. He further stated that, he is sure the CEO magazine will cross borders to deliver authentic content to its readers.

The event was attended by Tara Durotoye, Osayie Allile, Bidemi Zakariyau, Toyosi Phillips, Keturah King, Mimi Onaloja, and many more.

See the photos from the event below.

The event was proudly supported by Remy Martin, GetupInc, TraceTV, YNaija, DJSparrow, TheRealGist, ViewsChannel, Eleanor Goodey Photography,LSF|PR and House of Tara.

TheCEO magazine is now available for free download – http://bit.ly/2kdtr3I

Photo Credit: AnuelModebe&Potterclay

