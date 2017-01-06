Arik Air yet to pay N6m fine – NCAA

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Friday said Arik Air Ltd. is yet to pay the N6 million fine imposed on it for delay of passengers’ baggage.

The NCAA had ordered the airline to also pay $150 each to passengers, whose baggage were delayed on the London to Lagos route between Dec. 2 and Dec.4 as compensation.

According to the agency, the N6 million fine was expected to be paid within seven days of receipt of the letter.

General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, Mr Sam Adurogboye told NAN that the airline is yet to comply.

He said, “The NCAA has done its part in sanctioning the airline in accordance with international civil aviation rules and regulations.

“However, Arik Air has a right to appeal against the sanctions and I am sure that they have done that and we have to wait until the determination of the appeal before taking any further action.”

