Arik airline vows to challenge takeover by govt

The Management of Arik airlines on Thursday vowed to challenge the taking over of the airline by the Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) in court.

Senior Vice President, Arik Air, Capt. Ado Sanusi said this at a joint news briefing with the newly appointed receiver Manager, Mr Oluseye Opasanya (SAN) and the airline’s technical consultant, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu.

He said the airline has obeyed court order served to it, stating that AMCON should take over affairs of the airline.

‘As responsible citizens, we have obeyed the court order which appointed the Olaniwun Ajayi (SAN) as the receivership manager.

“We will comply but I want to make it clear that we have a right to challenge the court order.

“In the coming days, we will make our position known. It is a court order and we can challenge it and we will challenge it to the highest court of authority, ” Sanusi said.

He said the legal battle will not disrupt the activities of the airline.

Opasanya said AMCON was on a rescue mission to reposition the embattled airline.

Opasanya said, “AMCON has been a creditor to Arik for sometime. It also has security over substantial parts of the assets of Arik. .

“The debt of Arik to AMCON has not been paid and huge sums of money is owed.

“So AMCON, having consulted widely with government authorities, has decided to appoint me to preside over the affairs of Arik.

“So we have come to supervise the operation, sustain the operation, improve services and ensure that we support Arik with people of deep knowledge, experience and commitment in the airline industry.”

