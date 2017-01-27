Armed bandits raid Zamfara village, kill one

The Police in Zamfara has said one person has been killed in Magazu Village of Tsafe Local Government Area after an attack by bandits.

The State Commissioner of Police, Shaba Alkali, confirmed the incident in Gusau on Friday.

He said some gunmen attacked the village in motorcycles and shot a hunter, Idi Isa.

He said the victim was rushed to Tsafe General Hospital where he died in the early hours of Friday.

The villagers have reportedly blamed herdsmen for the attack and have started attacking herdsmen on sight.

He said a combined team of armed mobile and regular policemen have been deployed to control activities in the area.

Commanding Officer of 223 Light Tank Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Gusau, Adamu Abdullahi said the military who were on patrol around the area had also moved in to restore order.

