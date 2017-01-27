Armed bandits raid Zamfara village, kill one

The Police in Zamfara has said one person has been killed in Magazu Village of Tsafe Local Government Area after an attack by bandits.

The State Commissioner of Police, Shaba Alkali, confirmed the incident in Gusau on Friday.

- Advertisement -

He said some gunmen attacked the village in motorcycles and shot a hunter, Idi Isa.

He said the victim was rushed to Tsafe General Hospital where he died in the early hours of Friday.

The villagers have reportedly blamed herdsmen for the attack and have started attacking herdsmen on sight.

He said a combined team of armed mobile and regular policemen have been deployed to control activities in the area.

Commanding Officer of 223 Light Tank Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Gusau, Adamu Abdullahi said the military who were on patrol around the area had also moved in to restore order.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Army commend local vigilantes for arresting insurgents

SPECIAL EDITORIAL: The NYSC must pay for this wickedness

Police rescue 41 persons kidnapped by bandits in Zamfara

Bandits abduct 40 traders, kill at least 35 in Zamfara

Just In: Gunmen kill 30 miners in Zamfara

The YNaija Tracklist: Army kill 4 kidnappers in Zamfara, Kaduna | Top 10 quotes from the US Presidential debate | Mining sector to get N30bn intervention fund

Army kill 4 kidnappers in Zamfara, Kaduna

Hamzat Lawal: It started when I connected to pain

Army kills 11 bandits in Zamfara

Loading...