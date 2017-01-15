The News Blog

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: “Our heroes’ll never be forgotten” – Aisha Buhari

First Lady Aisha Buhari says a time will come in Nigeria when terrorism and insurgency will be no more.

Mrs. Buhari stated this on Sunday via her official Twitter account in commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

“As we remember our fallen heroes today, I pray for those they left behind. Our heroes will never be forgotten,” she tweeted.

“Their sacrifices and labor of love will not be in vain. I am assured that a time will come when there will be zero terrorism and insurgency.

“To our gallant troops who have fought and are still fighting to restore peace, I say thank you.”

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated January 15 every year in Nigeria in commemoration of the surrender of Biafran troops to the Federal troops on 15 January 1970, thus concluding the Nigerian Civil War that sought to tear apart the unity of Nigeria.

