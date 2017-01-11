Army buries 15 soldiers declared missing

The Nigerian Army has recovered the corpses of “one officer and 15 soldiers’’ earlier declared “Missing in Action” during an operation to dislodge the Boko Haram insurgents from Gashigar Area in Borno on Oct. 16, 2016.

This was made known on Wednesday by the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.- Gen. Lucky Irabor, at a weekly review of Operation Rescue Final at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

“The corpses were recovered along Kamadugou River line area in Maiduguri.

“Among the recovered corpses was that of Lt.-Col. K Yusuf, the former Commanding Officer (CO) of 223 Tank Battalion.

“They have since been buried in Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery with full military honours,’’ Irabor said.

Comments